Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan to repair over 7,000 km of irrigation networks

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
14 October 2021, 18:15
Kazakhstan to repair over 7,000 km of irrigation networks

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh PM Askar Mamin told about the action plan to provide people with water, Kazinform reports.

The Zhasyl Kazakhstan (Green Kazakhstan) national project includes the two following tasks: preservation of ecosystem of water bodies and increasing productivity through water conservancy, Askar Mamin wrote in his answer to the deputy’s request.

The task of increasing productivity through water conservancy is aimed at settling rational water management issues, first of all in agriculture, facing the most water loss of 40%. Repair works at 7,400 km of irrigation networks, digitalization of water recording at 212 channels and reconstruction of 16 waterworks by 2025 will help cut irrigation loses by 4 cubic km.


Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Environment  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstani tennis players rise in ATP rankings
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Kazakhstan names new Children’s Ombudsman
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan
Foreign missions fly national flags at half-mast in honor of wildfire victims in Kazakhstan