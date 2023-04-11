Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstan to repair nearly 50 boilers at power plants this year

Adlet Seilkhanov
11 April 2023, 16:14
Kazakhstan to repair nearly 50 boilers at power plants this year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh energy minister Almasadam Satkaliyev shared the plans on repairing works at thermal power plants in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Repairs of 10 power units, 49 boilers, and 54 turbines are to be underway this year at power plants according to the plan,» said Satkaliyev at a government session.

According to him, repairs are already ongoing at different stages on one power unit, two boilers, and three turbines. The late start of repairs of core equipment of power stations was observed in Karaganda and Mangistau regions.

«Power lines with the total length of 25 thousand kilometers as well as 564 high-voltage substations are to undergo repairs this May,» the minister added.


Energy   Kazakhstan   Ministry of Energy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Kazakhstan vs The World chess match kicks off in Astana
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Third victim of rental scam dies in apparent suicide in S Korea
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Kazakhstan to open trading house in Afghanistan
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Jingdong Mall marketplace to be available for Kazakhstani producers
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Erlan Karin holds meeting on preparation of multi-volume edition on Kazakhstan history
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Almaty Mayor reports to President on city's socio-economic development in Q1 2023
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Kazakhstani Sarkulova sweeps 2 medals at Petrovaradin Fortress MTB Cup
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox
Above 20 kindergartens quarantined in N Kazakhstan due to chickenpox
Kazakh judokas clinch 5 medals at Dubrovnik Senior European Cup 2023
Kazakh judokas clinch 5 medals at Dubrovnik Senior European Cup 2023