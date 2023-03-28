Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to repair 11,000 km of roads this year

Kudrenok Tatyana
28 March 2023, 13:52
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is set to repair 11,000 km of highways this year, deputy chairman of the Motorways Committee at the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development Amangeldy Bekov said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Of 11,000, 7,000 km are roads of republican subordination and 4,000 km are local roads.

Construction and reconstruction of 3,600 km of roads of republican subordination will continue. Of these, 856 km of roads are to be completed this year.

According to Bekov, some 3,400 km of highways will be fully and partially repaired.

The total mileage of highways in Kazakhstan stands at 95,000 km.


Government of Kazakhstan   Construction    Kazakhstan  
