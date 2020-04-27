Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    Kazakhstan to reopen flights between Nur-Sultan and Almaty

    27 April 2020, 12:59

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to reopen the flights linking the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty, Kazinform reports.

    In his address regarding the coronavirus situation in Kazakhstan, President Tokayev stressed that the decision to suspend all passenger flights has paid off.

    Given that the situation with the coronavirus infection has stabilized, the Government will reopen the air flights between the Kazakh capital and Almaty city starting from May 1.

    The measure, according to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is a necessary both for the citizens and those specialists who are fighting the novel virus countrywide.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    June 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    3 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year