    Kazakhstan to render military and technical assistance to Kyrgyzstan

    11 May 2022, 12:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Majilis ratified an agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan on rendering military and technical assistance to ensure security in the Central Asian region, Kazinform reports.

    Deputy Defence Minister of Kazakhstan Sultan Kamaletdinov presented the draft law at today’s plenary session of the Majilis. The agreement was signed on December 7, 2021, pursuant to the task of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan and the request of Kyrgyzstan on rendering military and technical aid. The agreement provides for the non-recurring transfer of military equipment to Kyrgyzstan, the items and extent were coordinated through diplomatic channels. Kyrgyzstan will use the received military equipment for the sole purpose of ensuring security, will not transfer it to a third party, and will not use it against the CIS member states.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

