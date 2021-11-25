Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to render military and technical assistance to Kyrgyzstan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 November 2021, 11:33
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Senate deputies adopted the Law On ratification of the Agreement between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan on gratuitous military and technical assistance, Kazinfoirm reports.

Presenting the document at today's plenary session Deputy Defense Minister Ruslan Shpekbayev said that the aim of the Agreement is to render gratuitously military and technical assistance to Kyrgyzstan, to transfer it one-time-only sockets, ammunition, and special equipment.

Ratification of the Agreement is purposed to strengthen security in Central Asia and cement current friendly relations and cooperation in the military sphere, the conclusion of the international affairs, defense and security committee reads.

Senate standing committees have no remarks and suggestions on this draft law.


