Kazakhstan to render humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev made a decision to render humanitarian assistance to the fraternal people of Kyrgyzstan on behalf of Kazakhstan, the Facebook account of President’s press secretary Berik Uali reads.

«Guided by the principles of traditional friendship, alliance and strategic partnership with Kyrgyzstan, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decided to humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan. 10,000 tons of flour will be sent to the neighboring country. The Government proceeded to implementing the President’s task,» Berik Uali said.