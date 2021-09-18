Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to release 6 historical TV drama series

    18 September 2021, 18:34

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan TV and Radio Corporation will release 6 historical TV drama series by the year-end featuring great people such as Domalak ana, Zhanghir Khan, Akhmet Baiturssynov, Kanysh Satpayev, Zhumabek Tashenov, and Mukagali Makatayev,» its CEO Lyazzat Tanysbai said.

    As earlier reported, Kazakh Information Minister Aida Balayeva took part in the meeting of the creative team working on the Korkyt ata TV drama series. Kazakhstan TV and Radio Corporation CEO Lyazzat Tanysbai, ethnograpger Tynysbek Konyrratbayev, critic Darezhan Omirbayev, literary critic Aliya Bopezhanova and other also participated in the meeting. As stated there the script of the four-series Korkyt ata TV drama will be written this year.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Culture Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
