Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Kazakhstan to release 6 historical TV drama series

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 September 2021, 18:34
Kazakhstan to release 6 historical TV drama series

ALMATY. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan TV and Radio Corporation will release 6 historical TV drama series by the year-end featuring great people such as Domalak ana, Zhanghir Khan, Akhmet Baiturssynov, Kanysh Satpayev, Zhumabek Tashenov, and Mukagali Makatayev,» its CEO Lyazzat Tanysbai said.

As earlier reported, Kazakh Information Minister Aida Balayeva took part in the meeting of the creative team working on the Korkyt ata TV drama series. Kazakhstan TV and Radio Corporation CEO Lyazzat Tanysbai, ethnograpger Tynysbek Konyrratbayev, critic Darezhan Omirbayev, literary critic Aliya Bopezhanova and other also participated in the meeting. As stated there the script of the four-series Korkyt ata TV drama will be written this year.


Culture   Government of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
Kairbek Suleimenov reelected as Chairman of Board of Trustees of ‘Kazakhstan Khalkyna’ Fund
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava