    Kazakhstan to reintroduce flights to Vietnam

    22 December 2021, 17:40

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan's SCAT airline is to resume flights en route Almaty - Phú Quốc to be run once a week on Thursdays on B-757 aircraft from December 30, 2021, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development.

    According to the decision of the Intergovernmental Commission on prevention of the COVID-19 spread, SCAT airline will resume flights from Almaty to Phú Quốc to be run once a week on Thursdays on B-757 aircraft starting from December 30, 2021.

    Flights are to be increased given the epidemiological situation and decisions of the Commission.

    The flights are to run in strict observation of the sanitary and epidemiological rules and according to the schedule available on the airline’s website.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

