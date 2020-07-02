Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    Kazakhstan to reinforce restrictive measures against virus without rolling out checkpoints

    2 July 2020, 16:34

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - There will be no checkpoints rolled out to shut off roads in and out of Nur-Sultan city, according to Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    No papers to enter or leave (cities) are required. There will be no checkpoints between regions, cities, Tugzhanov told a briefing at the Central Communications Service on Thursday.

    According to him, only the operation of inter-region passenger bus network will be suspended.

    Recall, the State Commission on fight against the spread of COVID-19 has come up with a decision to reinforce restrictive measures against the COVID-19 virus for 14 days starting July 5.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Nur-Sultan COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    3 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year