Kazakhstan to reinforce restrictive measures against virus without rolling out checkpoints

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - There will be no checkpoints rolled out to shut off roads in and out of Nur-Sultan city, according to Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

No papers to enter or leave (cities) are required. There will be no checkpoints between regions, cities, Tugzhanov told a briefing at the Central Communications Service on Thursday.

According to him, only the operation of inter-region passenger bus network will be suspended.

Recall, the State Commission on fight against the spread of COVID-19 has come up with a decision to reinforce restrictive measures against the COVID-19 virus for 14 days starting July 5.