    Kazakhstan to reduce unemployment rate to 4.7% by 2025

    17 March 2021, 18:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As part of the work on the National Development Plan the country seeks to reduce the unemployment rate to 4.7% by 2025, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Kazakh National Economy Minister Asset Irgaliyev, systemic measures aimed at facilitating productive employment and ensuring social well-being are envisaged in the country as part of its national priorities.

    The said measures include the introduction of new progressive forms of labor relations which are said to promote flexible employment, the creation of conditions for continuous self-education and upskilling, and the betterment of the system to forecast workplaces.

    The measures are said to contribute to a reduction of unemployment rate to not more than 4.7% by 2025.

    Notably, the National Development Plan includes 10 national priorities in the three key areas: the well-being of the citizens, quality of institutions, and a strong economy.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Economy Kazakhstan Ministry of National Economy
