Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan to reduce toxic emissions by 20%

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 October 2021, 13:45
Kazakhstan to reduce toxic emissions by 20%

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Serikkali Brekeshev told the Government sitting about the Zhasyl Kazakhstan (Green Kazakhstan) national project, Kazinform reports.

«The Zhasyl Kazakhstan (Green Kazakhstan) national project was drafted pursuant to the Kazakh President’s task set at the expanded meeting of the Kazakh Government as of January 26 this year. The national project is aimed at creating favorable environment and improving the country’s ecological situation,» Brekeshev said.

The national project includes four key directions. The first one is Taza Kazakhstan (Clean Kazakhstan) to contribute to environmental problem solving, including improving quality of open air, waste management and preservation of water bodies ecosystem. It suggests reducing of hazardous emissions from 16 largest industrial enterprises of the country over the next five years by 20%. In particular, more than 8,000 containers for separate collection of waste will be installed the countrywide, the share of disposal of the solid waste will grow from 18% to 34%.


Government of Kazakhstan   Environment  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023