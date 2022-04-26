Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan to reduce sugar imports by 32%

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
26 April 2022, 11:46
Kazakhstan to reduce sugar imports by 32%

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan will reduce sugar imports by 32% to raise the home-produced sugar supplies at the domestic markets from 7% to 43%,» Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev said.

«Annual sugar consumption in Kazakhstan stands at 532,000 tons. Out of which 7% account for sugar produced in the country due to irrigation water scarcity, sugar-beets labor-intensive growing methods, sugar-mills worn-out state, price dumping by Russian producers,» he told the Government meeting.

He noted that it is expected to increase sugar-beet gross yield from 332,000 tons to 1.8 mln tons by solving the problem of water supplies, an extension of cultivated areas from 14,500 ha to 38,000 ha, technical equipment, as well as launching the projects for updating and construction of a sugar mill with the infrastructure development of the industry. Consequently, it is targeted to raise sugar production sevenfold up to 254,000 tons, and to reduce sugar imports by 32%.


Government of Kazakhstan   Industry   Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region