    Kazakhstan to reduce oil export in 2023

    30 December 2022, 13:22

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In 2023, Kazakhstan will export less oil than in 2021, Minister of Energy Bulat Akchulakov said at a briefing today, Kazinform reports.

    «In 2022, oil output is expected at 84mln tonnes that is 96.5% against 2021. The reduction in oil export is explained by out-of-schedule repair works at the Bolashak Plant, Kashagan oil deposit, suspension of Orenburg Oil Refinery’s operation where gas from Karachaganak is supplied as well as repair works at the CPC. This fact also affected negatively oil export which is expected at the level of 64.8mln tonnes, that is 4.1% less than in 2021,» Bulat Akchulakov said.

    In his words, the Ministry plans that oil output in 2023 will be at 90.5mln tonnes, while its export will make 71 mln tonnes. Oil processing in 2022 will reach 18mln tonnes that is 5.8% more compared to 2021. Oil products manufacture is expected at 13.7mln tonnes or 108.3% against 2021.

    Due to the scheduled repair works at all four large oil refineries, processing and manufacture of oil products in 2023 will reduce by 0.6% and 2.2% respectively.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Oil & Gas Kazakhstan
