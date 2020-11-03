Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to reduce number of flights with Turkey

    3 November 2020, 12:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is set to cut down the weekly number of international flights with Turkey, Kazinform reports.

    Starting from November 9 the number of international flights with Turkey will be reduced from 33 to 20 per week.

    The decision to cut down the weekly number of flights with Turkey was made at the session of the Commission for prevention of spread of the coronavirus infection in the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin. The session took place on November 2.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Turkey
