Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Economy

Kazakhstan to reduce manufacturing imports by 20%

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
21 August 2020, 14:58
Kazakhstan to reduce manufacturing imports by 20%

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan plans to reduce the imports of manufactured goods by 20% by 2025, Kazinform cites the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan.

According to the Ministry’s Telegram channel, the monitoring data for local content revealed that over the first half-year of 2020 the total amount of purchased goods, labor and services of all the monitoring entities including state bodies, national companies and holdings, subsoil users has totaled 8.6 trillion tenge, with local content accounting for 4.3 trillion tenge or 49.9%.

The Ministry has set up a working group to increase local content in government procurements and procurements of the quasi-public sector.

A pool of priority investment projects for 2020-25 has been developed to increase local content, implying 20% reduction in imports of manufactured goods.


Economy   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital