Kazakhstan to reduce harmful emissions by channeling private investments of over KZT500bn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
4 November 2021, 11:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Private investments of over 500 billion tenge will be channeled to reduce harmful emissions, Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan Serikkali Brekeshev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«As I earlier said the high level of pollution in 10 cities is because of the activity of the industrial enterprises. As part of the Zhasyl Kazakhstan (Green Kazakhstan) national project it is planned to reduce emissions at 16 enterprises at 33% on average. To that end, KZT565bn will be channeled,» said Brekeshev.

In his words, it is also important to conduct work to gasify or switch to alternative energy sources both the private sector and economic entities as well as transitioning public transport to gas or electricity.

Earlier the minister said the issue of climate change is a global challenge facing the world community. The fight against climate change is a priority area for Kazakhstan as the consequences caused by global warming are already felt.


