Kazakhstan to reconstruct 6 water reservoirs this year

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 16 distress reservoirs were restored in Kazakhstan, Deputy Chairman of the Kazakh Committee on Water Resources Dossbol Bekmagambetov said at a briefing at the Central Communication Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«As a result, the risk of flooding in 16 rural settlements with a population of over 120 thousand people in Almaty, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, and Turkestan regions has been eliminated. This year works are underway to restore six more reservoirs. 19 more will be reconstructed by the end of 2025,» said Bekmagambetov.

According to him, the construction of nine new reservoirs is eyed with a capacity of 1.7 cubic kilometers of water to the tune of KZT59.4bn by 2025.

The realization of the projects will reduce threats of flooding in 70 settlements inhabited by 137 thousand people as well as the dependency on water from the neighboring countries - Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Russia.