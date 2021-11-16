Kazakhstan to receive 2nd batch of Pfizer vaccines before Nov 20

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan received the first batch of Pfizer vaccines containing 379 thousand doses, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking at a government session, Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said Kazakhstan received the first batch of Comirnaty (Pfizer) vaccines containing 379 thousand doses. According to him, the delivery of the second batch is expected before November 20. Vaccination with the vaccine has been already underway in the country’s seven areas, they are Zhambyl, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Turkestan regions as well as Almaty, Nur-Sultan, and Shymkent cities.

1,560 people, including 1,313 children and 247 pregnant and expecting women, have been given the first component of Pfizer vaccines in the country.

In the minister’s words, according to the world ranking made up of 207 countries carrying out COVID-19 vaccination, Kazakhstan is placed 104th in terms of the double-dose COVID-19 vaccination coverage and hit 41.5% vaccination coverage target.

Among the CIS countries, Kazakhstan leads in double-dose COVID-19 vaccination coverage.



