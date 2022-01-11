Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakhstan to raise youth salaries

    11 January 2022, 17:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President charged the Government to raise youth wages under the Youth practical training and First job projects, Kazinform reports.

    As stated there, college and university graduates, especially uneducated young people, not always have an opportunity to get permanent jobs.

    The President assigned the Government to consider possible steps to extend participation in the Youth practical training and First job projects and increase wages. It is important to create conditions for developing business initiatives of young people and vulnerable groups.

    The Government is tasked to explore the possibility to double the corresponding grant up to 400 monthly calculation index (MCI). Today 1 MCI equals to KZT 3,063. 400 MCI is KZT 1,225,200.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Youth of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    4 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    5 GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year