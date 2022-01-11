Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakhstan to raise youth salaries

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 January 2022, 17:00
Kazakhstan to raise youth salaries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President charged the Government to raise youth wages under the Youth practical training and First job projects, Kazinform reports.

As stated there, college and university graduates, especially uneducated young people, not always have an opportunity to get permanent jobs.

The President assigned the Government to consider possible steps to extend participation in the Youth practical training and First job projects and increase wages. It is important to create conditions for developing business initiatives of young people and vulnerable groups.

The Government is tasked to explore the possibility to double the corresponding grant up to 400 monthly calculation index (MCI). Today 1 MCI equals to KZT 3,063. 400 MCI is KZT 1,225,200.


Government of Kazakhstan   President of Kazakhstan    Youth of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi