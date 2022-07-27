Go to the main site
    • Kazakhstan to raise university teachers’ salaries from Sep 2022

    27 July 2022 14:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to gradually increase salaries of university teachers by 2025, according to Minister of Enlightenment Askhat Aimagambetov, Kazinform reports.

    «With the increased cost of grants, we will be able to significantly raise the salaries of university teachers. In April, the Ministry already gave instructions to the rectors of universities, as per which the salaries of teachers should be raised beginning from September 2022,» the Minister’s publication on Facebook reads.

    In his words, the minimum wage of a beginning teacher is at least 200,000 tenge, while professors are paid 350,000-400,000 tenge.

    Doctoral students’ monthly allowance has been raised in the last three years from 82,000 to almost 200,000 tenge.

    The number of university grants has been increased nearly twofold in this period.

    Askhat Aimagambetov was the Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan from 2019 to 2022. In June 2022, by the presidential decree, the Ministry of Education and Science was split into the Ministry of Enlightenment and the Ministry of Higher Education and Science.

    Presently, Askhat Aimagambetov heads the Ministry of Enlightenment.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    #Education #Kazakhstan
