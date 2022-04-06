Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan to raise salaries for 1 mln public servants

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 April 2022, 12:31
Kazakhstan to raise salaries for 1 mln public servants

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov announced specific measures the Government is expected to adopt in order to raise household income, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The program for raising people’s income developed pursuant to the President’s task includes specific measures aimed at improving individuals' earnings. First of all, it is planned to raise wages for more than 1 million of public servants and quasi-public sector workers, as well as 2.8 million business community representatives that receive state support. It is supposed to increase income at 2 million new jobs in all economic sectors, as well as to create new enterprises,» Tugzhanov told the Majilis meeting on Wednesday.

In particular, it is targeted to boost pharmaceutical, biotechnological, IT and petrochemical industries through development of the processing industry. Thirdly, it is supposed to raise income thanks to the development of small and medium-sized business belt at large enterprises. Fourthly, 20,000 new workplaces will be generated for large families and families with disabled children under the projects, including the Bakytty otbasy ('Happy family').

Deputy Prime Minister Tugzhanov took part in the plenary session of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament to brief MPs on upcoming changes in the domestic social sector.


Government of Kazakhstan   Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region