Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan to raise rural living standards, to channel KZT 670 bln more

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 April 2022, 12:12
Kazakhstan to raise rural living standards, to channel KZT 670 bln more

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan will allocate additional KZT 670 bln to settle rural infrastructure issues over the next four years,» Kazakh national Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov said at today’s Government Hour.

He added that it will let improve the quality of life of 7 mln people living in over 3,500 villages.

It is planned to allot KZT 20 bln pursuant to the task of the Head of State under the Auyl -el besigi program for socio-cultural, sports, and academic development in the western and southern regions of Kazakhstan. There were selected projects for construction, reconstruction, and repair of social facilities, namely, schools, hospitals, cultural centers, sports facilities, etc. Allocation of the funds is being considered at the Parliament.

The Minister reminded that infrastructure development measures will be implemented according to the System of Regional Standards which includes a certain package of services (from 12 to 24 for villages and 32 for district centres). For the last year, the villages were provided on an average by 64.1% in conformity with the System of Regional Standards.


Government of Kazakhstan   Economy   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region