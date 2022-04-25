Kazakhstan to raise rural living standards, to channel KZT 670 bln more

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan will allocate additional KZT 670 bln to settle rural infrastructure issues over the next four years,» Kazakh national Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov said at today’s Government Hour.

He added that it will let improve the quality of life of 7 mln people living in over 3,500 villages.

It is planned to allot KZT 20 bln pursuant to the task of the Head of State under the Auyl -el besigi program for socio-cultural, sports, and academic development in the western and southern regions of Kazakhstan. There were selected projects for construction, reconstruction, and repair of social facilities, namely, schools, hospitals, cultural centers, sports facilities, etc. Allocation of the funds is being considered at the Parliament.

The Minister reminded that infrastructure development measures will be implemented according to the System of Regional Standards which includes a certain package of services (from 12 to 24 for villages and 32 for district centres). For the last year, the villages were provided on an average by 64.1% in conformity with the System of Regional Standards.