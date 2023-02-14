Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to raise rescuers' salaries in 2023

    14 February 2023, 14:30

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Kazakh rescuers participating in search and rescue operations in quake-hit Türkiye will be awarded, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a meeting with the students of the Malik Gabdullin Civil Defense Academy of the Ministry of Emergencies in Kokshetau, Kazinform reports.

    «You know about the recent catastrophic earthquake which stroke Türkiye. A group of Kazakhstani rescuers and doctors was sent to the fraternal country at my instruction. Among them are 18 specialists from Akmola region. Our rescuers helped many people. Taking this opportunity, I would like to thank all Kazakhstanis who have worked day and night in Türkiye. Upon their safe return to the motherland, all of them will be recommended for a reward,» the President said.

    «The civil defense system needs constant modernization. It is important to adopt the best global experience and use new technologies. Priority should be given to the quality of training the rescuers. At my instruction, the Government works now on improving the infrastructure of the academy. A new dormitory and a campus will be built here. The government takes measures to increase rescuers’ salaries and improve their well-being,» he noted.

    At the President’s instruction, rescuers’ salaries will be raised by 10-70% in 2023.


    Photo: akorda.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
