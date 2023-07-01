Kazakhstan to raise RES share to 15%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On June 30, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov chaired the 12th session of Kazakhstan-European Union dialogue platform with the participation of top officials of the central executive bodies and foreign diplomats, Kazinform reports.

Addressing the participants, Alikhan Smailov said the expansion of partnership with the European Union had been one of the priorities for Kazakhstan. The country is interested in using all existing opportunities for further expansion of trade-economic and investment cooperation. The promising areas here are ‘green’ transition and strengthening the transport interconnectedness.

In his words, environmental issues became key ones in Kazakhstan’s sustainable economic development. By 2030, the country plans to raise the share of renewable energy sources in its energy balance from 4.5% to 15%.

«With the consideration of the experience and achievements of the European countries in alternative energy sector, we are keen on implementing new joint projects,» said Smailov.

He said that the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union on a strategic partnership, on sustainable raw materials, batteries and renewable hydrogen value changes had become a landmark event in this area. On June 21, the two countries launched a large project on green hydrogen production in Mangistau region.

The Prime Minister emphasized also the role of the Transcaspian International Transport Route in transit and transport cooperation. Together with other participants of the route, Kazakhstan works actively on synchronous elimination of bottlenecks in the Middle Corridor. Alongside, the country is ready for a joint work with its European partners on synergy of the Middle Corridor with the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) and Global Gateway initiative.

«Both Kazakhstan and European Union have wide opportunities for further strengthening the partnership in ‘green’ economy, transport and logistics,» said Smailov.

He informed also the European colleagues on the agreements on development of the TITR signed during his recent official visits to Azerbaijan and Georgia.

EU Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan Kestutis Jankauskas noted that the relations between the European Union and Kazakhstan are developing very dynamically, while the implementation of new projects in the field of renewable energy sources and strengthening transport connectivity are among the key areas for joint work for the future.

«Climate change is a global threat. The European Union has repeatedly stated its commitment to the transition to a zero-emission economy by 2050. We would also like to support Kazakhstan on this path through specific projects of our companies and banks,» said Kestutis Jankauskas.

In addition, he highly appreciated regional initiatives to develop transport infrastructure and optimize logistics processes to raise cargo turnover along the Middle Corridor.

The meeting discussed also the relevant issues in logistics and transport, including the elimination of administrative and infrastructure barriers, development of RES, transition to eco-friendly fuels etc.

Ambassadors of Finland and Romania to Kazakhstan, representatives of Globalia LTD, Deutsche Bank and Scania Central Asia LLP participated in the event as well.