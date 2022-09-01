Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President
Kazakhstan to raise minimum wage to 70,000 tenge
1 September 2022 12:10

Kazakhstan to raise minimum wage to 70,000 tenge

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minimum wage in Kazakhstan will be raised from 60,000 to 70,000 tenge, according to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who has said it at the joint sitting of the Parliament chambers.

In his annual State-of-the-Nation Address, the state will implement a new methodology of calculation of the minumim wage which will let gradually increase its amount.

«I have decided to raise the level of minimum wage from 60,000 to 70,000 tenge, which will directly affect the incomes of 1.8mln citizens,» tokayev said.

The Head of State also commissioned to reboot the country’s pension system.


Related news
Kyrgyz audience greet Astana Opera’s soloist with thunderous applause
Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley
Over 64,000 Russian citizens leave Kazakhstan – MIA
Read also
All tasks within national projects should be addressed urgently – Head of State
Kazakh President to chair meeting of Supreme Council for Reforms
Kazakhstan and Huawei to train ICT specialists
Kazakhstan to vie at Asian Water Polo Championships
Founder of inDriver Arsen Tomskiy becomes Astana Hub resident
Reps of C Asia and Caucasus learn leading practices of Republic of Korea in digitalization of public services
Kyrgyz audience greet Astana Opera’s soloist with thunderous applause
Over 64,000 Russian citizens leave Kazakhstan – MIA
News Partner
Popular
1 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
2 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
3 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
4 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum
5 Rain and snow to hit northern, eastern and central regions Sep 28

News

Archive