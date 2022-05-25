Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to raise excises on heated tobacco products and cigarettes

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 May 2022, 13:10
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «In 2024 excise taxes on cigarettes in Kazakhstan should be no less than EUR 28,» Kazakh National Economy Minister Alibek Kuantyrov told the Majilis plenary session.

«The obligations were taken to harmonize tobacco products excise taxes within the EAEU. In 2024 excise taxes on cigarettes should stand at no less than EUR 28,» the Minister said presenting the draft law on amendments to the Tax Code. He explained the fulfillment of the said obligations requires a staged increase in excise duties.

Besides, it is suggested to raise excises on other tobacco products, including heated tobacco products.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan intends to increase taxes on the extraction of commercial minerals.


