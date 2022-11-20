Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to pursue multi-vector foreign policy, President

    20 November 2022, 10:11

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan will pursue a multi-vector foreign policy,» President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said casting his vote at the polling station No.59 at the local Palace of Schoolchildren in Astana, Kazinform reports.

    «Kazakhstan has to pursue a multi-vector foreign policy taking into account its geostrategic position, as well as that over USD 300 bln of investments is attracted in the country’s economy, and that the largest transnational global majors are working in Kazakhstan. I have repeated that Kazakhstan should be committed to the UN Charter and pursue the peaceful foreign policy, it is that we will do,» the President said.

    As earlier reported, the presidential elections started countrywide and 53 foreign missions of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan 2022 Presidential Election
