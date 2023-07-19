Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan to purchase over 800 passenger cars before 2030

    19 July 2023, 16:47

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has purchased over 1.2 thousand passenger cars in the past 12 years, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The fleet of rolling stock stood at 2,566 cars, including Passenger Transportation JSC’s 2,106 and private carriers’ 460 ones, as of July 3, 2023. The national carrier replenishes the fleet each year. In the period from 2010 to 2022, around 1,238 cars, including 676 Talgo cars, were purchased,» reads a statement from the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry.

    Passenger Transportation JSC’ is working on purchasing 844 cars before 2030 to replenish its fleet.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Transport
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target
    5 Census 2022: Brazil home to 1.69 mi indigenous people