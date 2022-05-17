Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to purchase 500,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine for revaccination

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
17 May 2022, 17:05
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over 4 million doses of the coronavirus vaccines are left in the regions, the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry’s press service reports.

3.5 million doses of Sinophram and QazVac vaccines against COVID-19 were acquired to prevent the virus spread in the territory of Kazakhstan in 2022. Of which 2.9 million doses were sent to the regions. The rest 594,000 doses are left at the warehouses of the integrated distributor.

Besides, there are over 45.1 million doses of the QazVac, Pfizer, CoronaVac, Sinopharm, and Hayat vaccines in the regions. 150,000 doses of the Sputnik Light vaccine arrived in the regions. At the same time, it is planned to purchase 500,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for the revaccination of 75% of the eligible population by yearend. 1 million doses of QazVac vaccine will be bought in the 3rd quarter of 2022 for the revaccination of 60% of the eligible population.


