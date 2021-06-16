Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Kazakhstan to publish detailed clinical trial data for QazVac COVID-19 vaccine

    16 June 2021, 14:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is to publish detailed data for the clinical trials of the QazVac vaccine against COVID-19 soon, Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the Kazakh health minister, Kazakhstan’s achievement in developing its own QazVac COVID-19 vaccine was acknowledged by the medical community. The vaccine was authorized for use and is in the clinical use in the country after passing clinical trials.

    He went on to say that more detailed data for the clinical trials of the Kazakh QazVac COVID-19 vaccine will be published soon.

    Earlier the minister said that around 800 people have re-infected with the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world QazVac
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    2 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    3 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    4 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    5 Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President