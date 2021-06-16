Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to publish detailed clinical trial data for QazVac COVID-19 vaccine

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
16 June 2021, 14:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is to publish detailed data for the clinical trials of the QazVac vaccine against COVID-19 soon, Kazakh Health Minister Alexei Tsoi said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Kazakh health minister, Kazakhstan’s achievement in developing its own QazVac COVID-19 vaccine was acknowledged by the medical community. The vaccine was authorized for use and is in the clinical use in the country after passing clinical trials.

He went on to say that more detailed data for the clinical trials of the Kazakh QazVac COVID-19 vaccine will be published soon.

Earlier the minister said that around 800 people have re-infected with the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.


