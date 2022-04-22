Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakhstan to publish a 7-volume history treatise in 2023

    22 April 2022, 11:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will publish a seven-volume history treatise in 2023. Several scientific institutes took part in the development of the scientific work, Kazinform reports.

    The Kazakh Education and Science Ministry studies the issue concerning the publishing of the seven-volume scholarly edition themed «The History of Kazakhstan from ancient epoch to the present day», Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov said. The draft history treatise is being developed now.

    Leading scientists of the Margulan Archeology Institute, the International Turkic Academy, the Ulus Jochi Research Institute, the Suleimenov Institute of Oriental Studies, the Ualikhanov Institute of History and Ethnology, the Institute of the History of State of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry participated in the work.

    It is planned to publish the treatise in 2023.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan Government of Kazakhstan Science and research
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 7. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events