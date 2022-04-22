Kazakhstan to publish a 7-volume history treatise in 2023

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will publish a seven-volume history treatise in 2023. Several scientific institutes took part in the development of the scientific work, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakh Education and Science Ministry studies the issue concerning the publishing of the seven-volume scholarly edition themed «The History of Kazakhstan from ancient epoch to the present day», Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov said. The draft history treatise is being developed now.

Leading scientists of the Margulan Archeology Institute, the International Turkic Academy, the Ulus Jochi Research Institute, the Suleimenov Institute of Oriental Studies, the Ualikhanov Institute of History and Ethnology, the Institute of the History of State of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry participated in the work.

It is planned to publish the treatise in 2023.



