Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.36 eur/kzt 493.48

    rub/kzt 5.99 cny/kzt 67.14
Weather:
Astana-1+1℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    Kazakhstan to publish 101 literary works in 2023

    23 February 2023, 10:22

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry plans to publish 101 literary works in 2023, Kazinform cites the Ministry’s press service.

    «Some 35 literary writings that were never published before were bought so far. Thus, the Ministry is set to support the country’s writers,» head of the publishing and records administration department of the Archives Committee Almaz Myrzakhmet said.

    He added the evaluation commission considers applications submitted by natural and legal entities. It issues its verdict assessing the book’s value, and whether it is worth publishing.

    He said last year 188 books with a circulation of 506 copies were issued . The books were donated to all the state libraries of Kazakhstan.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Culture Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh diaspora marks Nauryz holiday in Washington
    Astana Opera: A dedication to the steppe genius
    Turan ensemble to go on world tour
    Almaty to host exhibition dated to 100th anniversary of People’s Artist Biken Rimmova
    Popular
    1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
    2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
    4 Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
    5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open