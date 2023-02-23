Kazakhstan to publish 101 literary works in 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry plans to publish 101 literary works in 2023, Kazinform cites the Ministry’s press service.

«Some 35 literary writings that were never published before were bought so far. Thus, the Ministry is set to support the country’s writers,» head of the publishing and records administration department of the Archives Committee Almaz Myrzakhmet said.

He added the evaluation commission considers applications submitted by natural and legal entities. It issues its verdict assessing the book’s value, and whether it is worth publishing.

He said last year 188 books with a circulation of 506 copies were issued . The books were donated to all the state libraries of Kazakhstan.