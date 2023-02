Kazakhstan to provide USD 1 mln in aid to Türkiye

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, charged the Government to allocate 1 million dollars in emergency aid to quake-stricken Türkiye, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

Besides, the authorized bodies of Kazakhstan and Türkiye debate issues on providing additional assistance to cope with the quake aftermath.

Photo: aa.com.tr