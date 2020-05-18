Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Kazakhstan to provide transit corridor for Kyrgyz citizens staying in Russia

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
18 May 2020, 21:13
Kazakhstan to provide transit corridor for Kyrgyz citizens staying in Russia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan will help Kyrgyzstan by providing a contactless transit corridor for its citizens to repatriate them from Russia, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On May 17, the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic sent a note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan asking to provide a transit corridor through the territory of Kazakhstan to repatriate the Kyrgyz citizens from the Russian Federation.

During its Monday session the Commission for prevention of the coronavirus spread under the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan made a positive decision to provide a contactless transit corridor through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic staying in the Orenburg Region of the Russian Federation.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan vowed to provide all-round support to the Kyrgyz side in that matter.


Foreign policy    Coronavirus   Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events