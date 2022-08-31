Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 478.9 eur/kzt 459.98

    rub/kzt 8.24 cny/kzt 66.82
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan to provide humanitarian assistance to Pakistan

    31 August 2022 19:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Upon instruction of the Head of State Kazakh government is to provide humanitarian assistance to the tune of $400 thousand to Pakistan hit by downpours and floods resulting in multiple deaths, Kazinform cites primminister.kz.

    1,033 people, including 343 children, have so far died as a result of the natural disasters. Around 35 million people were left homeless and without food.

    Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to his Pakistani colleague due to the deaths caused by the floods.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Natural disasters Kazakhstan-Pakistan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Pakistan unable to stand on its own without global community help, says premier
    Floods, waterborne diseases claim 27 more lives in Pakistan
    Popular
    1 Saudi Arabia launches unified electronic platform 'Nusuk' to facilitate pilgrims
    2 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
    3 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
    4 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum
    5 Rain and snow to hit northern, eastern and central regions Sep 28