Kazakhstan to provide humanitarian assistance to Pakistan
31 August 2022 19:48

Kazakhstan to provide humanitarian assistance to Pakistan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Upon instruction of the Head of State Kazakh government is to provide humanitarian assistance to the tune of $400 thousand to Pakistan hit by downpours and floods resulting in multiple deaths, Kazinform cites primminister.kz.

1,033 people, including 343 children, have so far died as a result of the natural disasters. Around 35 million people were left homeless and without food.

Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to his Pakistani colleague due to the deaths caused by the floods.


