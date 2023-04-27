Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to provide drinking water to all households by 2025

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
27 April 2023, 15:45
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan targets to provide quality drinking water supply to all households by 2025, Azimbek Parzylbekuly, deputy chair of the committee for construction and housing and communal services, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the committee, the country provides drinking water to 96.8% of its population. Programs such as Drinking Water, Ak Bulak, Development of the regions, and so on are underway to increase people’s access to drinking water since the 2000s.

«Of the country’s population of 19.7mln people, 19.1mln have access to water. The remaining 600 thousand people are to have access to drinking water by the end of 2025,» said Parzylbekuly at a press conference.

The speaker went on to say that the southern regions hold 57% of the country’s freshwater, while Atyrau, North Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Kostanay, and Akmola regions have finite freshwater resources.


