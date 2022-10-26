Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to promote media literacy, law on mass media to be amended - Minister

26 October 2022, 13:50
26 October 2022, 13:50

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan will open media literacy raising schools. The law on mass media will be amended as well. Minister of Information and Social Development Darkhan Kydyrali announced it at the Astana Media Week 2022 today, Kazinform reports.

«I believe that we will be able to reduce fake news in one way, namely, by teaching the audience to identify reliable information. At such a moment, we propose to teach the audience, first of all, to differentiate false and reliable information, to expand the notion of media literacy, as a way to combat disinformation. Private media, influencers and editorials should be responsible for each word before publishing information,» Darkhan Kydyrali said. He added that the ministry’s task is to open media schools and provide media literacy education.

He pointed out the importance of organization of the system of education, which includes several stages: fact-checking, differentiation of information, checking its release, as well as pre-dissemination criteria.

«As for the the law on mass media, it will be amended in regards to access to information, raising the status of journalists, professional development etc.,» he added.


