Kazakhstan to prolong in vitro fertilization program until 2025

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «1,307 couples in Kazakhstan welcomed 1,560 babies with the help of the Ansagan sabi (A long-awaited baby) in vitro fertilization program,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat made public at today’s Government sitting in the Kazakh capital.

«The Head of State, Kasym-Jomart Tokayev, expressed concern about infertility accounting for 20% of divorce among couples and the present family and demographic situation in Kazakhstan and assigned to adopt a special in vitro fertilization program. Last year 7,000 women were offered assisted reproductive treatment. As a result, 1,307 couples in Kazakhstan welcomed 1,560 long-awaited babies. This program will be prolonged as part of the Healthy Nation national project by 2025,» the Minister went on.

Earlier, the Minister noted that congenital anomalies of the organ systems in infants account for 96.3% of all birth defects.