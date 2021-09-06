Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Kazakhstan to produce vaccine against COVID-19 Delta strain

    6 September 2021, 16:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan will start soon production of the vaccine against COVID-19 Delta strain,» director general of the National scientific research institute of biological safety problems Kunsulu Zakariya told a briefing.

    «Pre-clinical trials in animals and change of the strain composition of the vaccine showed high results on animals. The institute applied to the Healthcare Ministry to change the strain composition of the next batch of the vaccine. The Ministry taking into consideration the complicated situation will make an unprecedented move, it will give an official permission in the next few days to change the Delta strain composition with no prior consultations with the WHO by previous experience with flu vaccines. Wuhan strain will be replaced by Delta variant,» Zakariya said.

    She added that scientists were administered the vaccine with the changed strain composition after the pre-clinical trials.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Delta COVID-19 variant
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    4 Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
    5 Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam