Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Kazakhstan to produce vaccine against COVID-19 Delta strain

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 September 2021, 16:07
Kazakhstan to produce vaccine against COVID-19 Delta strain

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan will start soon production of the vaccine against COVID-19 Delta strain,» director general of the National scientific research institute of biological safety problems Kunsulu Zakariya told a briefing.

«Pre-clinical trials in animals and change of the strain composition of the vaccine showed high results on animals. The institute applied to the Healthcare Ministry to change the strain composition of the next batch of the vaccine. The Ministry taking into consideration the complicated situation will make an unprecedented move, it will give an official permission in the next few days to change the Delta strain composition with no prior consultations with the WHO by previous experience with flu vaccines. Wuhan strain will be replaced by Delta variant,» Zakariya said.

She added that scientists were administered the vaccine with the changed strain composition after the pre-clinical trials.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Healthcare   Delta COVID-19 variant  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
Abai rgn wildfires: Evacuated residents of Polovinka and Talitsa villages returning homes
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay