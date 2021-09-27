Go to the main site
    Kazakhstan to produce its QazVac COVID-19 vaccine adapted to Delta strain in October

    27 September 2021, 19:32

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov talked about the effectiveness of the Kazakh QazVac COVID-19 vaccine against the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At the press conference at the Government, Mr. Tugzhanov noted that the studies conducted demonstrated that QazVac is affective against the Delta variant. He went on to say that the National Scientific Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems did considerable work to change the Wuhan coronavirus strain to the Delta strain in the QazVac vaccine, which will be available this October.

    According to the Deputy PM, the National Scientific Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems isolated the pathological material from the Eta strain and plans to study it in the next two weeks.

    «The effectiveness of QazVac against the Eta strain will be assessed,» he said, noting that the Institute takes proactive measures to make sure the population is protected and safe.

    Earlier he noted that deliveries of the US’s Pfizer vaccine are expected in the fourth quarter of the year.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

