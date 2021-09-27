Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakhstan to produce its QazVac COVID-19 vaccine adapted to Delta strain in October

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
27 September 2021, 19:32
Kazakhstan to produce its QazVac COVID-19 vaccine adapted to Delta strain in October

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov talked about the effectiveness of the Kazakh QazVac COVID-19 vaccine against the highly contagious Delta coronavirus variant, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At the press conference at the Government, Mr. Tugzhanov noted that the studies conducted demonstrated that QazVac is affective against the Delta variant. He went on to say that the National Scientific Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems did considerable work to change the Wuhan coronavirus strain to the Delta strain in the QazVac vaccine, which will be available this October.

According to the Deputy PM, the National Scientific Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems isolated the pathological material from the Eta strain and plans to study it in the next two weeks.

«The effectiveness of QazVac against the Eta strain will be assessed,» he said, noting that the Institute takes proactive measures to make sure the population is protected and safe.

Earlier he noted that deliveries of the US’s Pfizer vaccine are expected in the fourth quarter of the year.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   QazVac   Delta COVID-19 variant   Pfizer  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Arman Davletyarov named advisor at TV and Radio Complex of Kazakh President
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran