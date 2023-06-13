Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.05 eur/kzt 485.5

    rub/kzt 5.32 cny/kzt 62.28
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024

    13 June 2023, 18:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is set to make its own home-made vaccine against the foot-and-mouth disease starting from 2024, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the Kazakh agriculture minister, Yerbol Karashukeyev, the work is ongoing with Boehringer Ingelheim to transfer technologies to produce a domestic vaccine against the foot-and-mouth disease at the newly built plant OTARBIOPHARM starting from 2024. The work is carried out as part of the measures to ensure biological safety and promote the domestic biological industry in the country.

    As the Ministry said, as part of the working visit of the Kazakh Head of State to France on November 29, 2022, the memorandum to make a vaccine against the foot-and-mouth disease at OTARBIOPHARM was signed. As a result of an audit conducted by French specialists, the OTARBIOPHARM plant was given a high assessment in terms of its conformity for vaccine production.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan Ministry of Agriculture Agriculture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State receives Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Zulfiya Suleimenova
    Untangling threads: Addressing connectivity challenges in Central Asia
    German President, Kazakh PM lay time capsule at construction site of Kazakh-German Institute of Sustainable Engineering
    Kazakhstan to commission 280 investment projects worth KZT2trl this year
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
    2 June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
    4 June 26. Today's Birthdays
    5 2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai