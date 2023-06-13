Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024

Adlet Seilkhanov
13 June 2023, 18:15
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is set to make its own home-made vaccine against the foot-and-mouth disease starting from 2024, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the Kazakh agriculture minister, Yerbol Karashukeyev, the work is ongoing with Boehringer Ingelheim to transfer technologies to produce a domestic vaccine against the foot-and-mouth disease at the newly built plant OTARBIOPHARM starting from 2024. The work is carried out as part of the measures to ensure biological safety and promote the domestic biological industry in the country.

As the Ministry said, as part of the working visit of the Kazakh Head of State to France on November 29, 2022, the memorandum to make a vaccine against the foot-and-mouth disease at OTARBIOPHARM was signed. As a result of an audit conducted by French specialists, the OTARBIOPHARM plant was given a high assessment in terms of its conformity for vaccine production.


